On paper, Dillon Gabriel's resume reads like one that any NFL team would be intrigued by. The Oregon Ducks quarterback played in more games than any other QB in college football history, and he won 73 percent of his starts.

He's second all-time in NCAA history in passing yards and first in career touchdowns. He's been an All-Conference selection in three different leagues. Gabriel is the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he finished third in the 2024 Heisman Trophy vote. There's just one small blemish on Gabriel's resume.

At 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., Dillon Gabriel would be one of the smallest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Sure, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Bryce Young earned a combined 40 starts last season, and each of those three stand under 6 feet tall, but historically, the track record for quarterbacks that are Gabriel's size hasn't been great.

But that's largely because very few players that size get the opportunity to start in the NFL.

Right now, that's all Gabriel wants. He just wants a shot to prove to teams around the league that he can ball, and that was his parting message from the Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

“I just want to find the right fit with someone who doesn't give a rip about that (his height) and just wants to win and wants a baller,” Gabriel said when asked about being the shortest quarterback at the Senior Bowl. “I think that'll be perfect for me to find the right fit in that way and good alignment so that we're not talking about it.”

Earlier in the week, Gabriel was named a standout of Senior Bowl practices by Pro Football Focus. This came after the 24-year-old quarterback set the Senior Bowl practice record while throwing a pass 74.9 miles per hour, nearly 13 mph faster than the previous record set by both Josh Allen and Joe Milton.