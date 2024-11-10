Oregon football continued to roll through its schedule on Saturday, cruising past Maryland in a comfortable 39-18 win at Autzen Stadium.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel continued his stellar season and his push for the Heisman Trophy, scoring three touchdowns and playing a very clean game in the win. Gabriel also made some NCAA history in the win, as he passed former Houston star Case Keenum for the most career total touchdowns in NCAA history. Gabriel's second touchdown, a pass to backup offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, gave him 179 touchdowns in his career to break the record.

After the game, Gabriel said that Wilson should get the game ball for catching that touchdown, according to the Associated Press via ESPN.

“Definitely Gernorris (should get the ball). What a way to score. Proud of him, and what an interesting way to do it,” Gabriel said after the game. “He's worked hard at that one. … It's the relationships, the people, Gernorris catching that touchdown. Those are the things I'll remember, not necessarily the record book.”

Gabriel had an efficient night, completing 23 out of his 34 passes for 183 yards and three scores. He still has an outside chance at making a push for the Heisman Trophy after Miami (FL)'s loss yesterday, but he has some ground to make up over Oregon's final two games of the regular season.

Oregon on cruise control with Big 10 title game in sight

With Saturday night's win against Maryland, Oregon improved to 10-0 on the season and moved within two wins of reaching the Big 10 Championship Game as an undefeated team that would likely be ranked No. 1 in the country.

Oregon has a tricky road test next week against Wisconsin, but the Badgers haven't exactly been world beaters. In the final week of the regular season, Dan Lanning and the Ducks will get a chance for revenge against their bitter rivals, Washington, in Eugene. Oregon will be fired up after it was beaten by Washington twice last season, but the Huskies aren't in much of a position to put up a stiff test in what has been a down year for the program.

As it stands, Oregon will be paying very close attention to the Week 13 clash between Ohio State and Indiana. The winner of that game will most likely be playing in the conference title game. Oregon has not played Indiana this season, and a matchup against Ohio State would mark a rematch of their classic battle in Eugene earlier this season.

As the regular season winds down, Lanning has the Ducks playing some of their best football at the right time. Oregon has scored at least 30 points in nine consecutive games, and they have allowed just 44 points combined in the last four games. If the Ducks can continue to take care of business over the remainder of the schedule, Oregon will assure itself of a chance at a conference title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.