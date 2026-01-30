The Oregon Ducks added experienced depth to their 2026 roster on Thursday, signing former Colorado running back Simeon Price out of the NCAA transfer portal. Price entered the portal on Jan. 14 and will arrive in Eugene for his final season of eligibility as a sixth-year senior.

Price played the first four games of the 2025 season for the Buffaloes before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He finished the year with 21 rushing attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, while also contributing as a receiver with four catches for 10 yards. His injury allowed him to take a medical redshirt, preserving one remaining year of eligibility for 2026.

Standing 6-foot and weighing 215 pounds, Price brings size and experience to an Oregon backfield that is being reshaped after several departures. He is the Ducks' first running back transfer addition of the offseason, following portal exits during their playoff run. Oregon must replace Makhi Hughes (who transferred to Houston), Jayden Limar (who moved to Washington), and Jay Harris (who transferred to Kansas State), while Noah Whittington graduated.

Price's college career began at Mississippi State, where he signed as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. He redshirted as a freshman and went on to play 25 games for the Bulldogs over three seasons. During his time in Starkville, he recorded 35 carries for 191 yards and added 15 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He transferred to Coastal Carolina for the 2024 season, appearing in nine games and rushing 44 times for 136 yards. All told, Price has played in 38 college games, racking up 470 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Out of high school, Price played at West Florida High School in Pensacola, Florida. He was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, ranking as the No. 666 overall player and the No. 47 running back nationally according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Other recruiting services listed him as the No. 44 athlete in the country and the No. 76 overall player in the state of Florida, while he carried an 88 composite rating and held more than 20 scholarship offers.

Price becomes the 14th transfer commitment for head coach Dan Lanning in this cycle. The Ducks have also seen 30 players depart via the portal, and following Price's addition, Oregon holds the No. 29 transfer portal class nationally according to On3. In the past two seasons, the Ducks have gone 26–3 and reached the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years.