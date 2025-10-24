The Oregon Ducks have been without one of their go-to wide receivers this season, as Evan Stewart has been out with a knee injury he suffered in early June. However, with Week 9 quickly approaching, it appears Stewart could return to action sooner, rather than later.

Reports indicate that Stewart, who is 22 years old, is ahead of schedule on his recovery time, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The senior wideout was given a timetable to return from three to 12 months after tearing his patellar tendon. It's now believed Stewart could return to action within the final four weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart tore his patellar tendon in June, sources told On3 at the time, with a recovery time that ranged from three to 12 months, depending on the severity of the injury. Sources have told On3 in recent weeks that Stewart is ahead of schedule on his recovery and could be back at some time in November. Stewart could play in the final four games of the regular season and as many games in the postseason and preserve his redshirt, if he wants.”

If Stewart does return for the final four games of the regular season, that would mean he would play in Oregon's matchups against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies. Ultimately, only time will tell if Evan Stewart does return to the lineup.

Evan Stewart originally transferred to Oregon from Texas A&M in the 2024 offseason. His first year with the Ducks saw him play in 13 games in the regular season. He served as a solid third or fourth option for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, ending that year with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

While Stewart attempts to return for the final four games of the season, Oregon is going to focus on its Week 9 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. It's a contest that many believe the Ducks will win, as the program aims to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.