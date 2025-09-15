UCLA football took the first step in its rebuild Sunday. DeShaun Foster is out following a disastrous 0-3 start. With Friday's 35-10 abomination at the hands of New Mexico the final tipping point for a once decorated program.

The next head coach will likely need to take a grassroots approach to build back Bruins football. Especially amid criticism for UCLA having a lack of resources and support from the administration.

Foster leaves with a dismal 5-10 mark. He once set off enthusiasm ahead of the 2025 season via a high profile College Football Transfer Portal addition. Nico Iamaleava arrived to spark new energy for Foster's Bruins.

But Iamaleava has struggled, UCLA is marred with penalties and now, Foster's dismissal is impacting college football recruiting in Westwood. Key offensive lineman commit Johnnie Jones is one notable decommit following the Foster news, per 247Sports.

The next head coach, again, must re-galvanize a program that's trekked downward massively in recent years. UCLA hasn't won 10 games in a season since 2014. The Bruins have also won just a single bowl game during the 2020s decade. But these five names look intriguing.

Matt Campbell of Iowa State can appeal to UCLA

Campbell looks long due for a new opportunity.

He's spent an entire decade with Iowa State and owns a 68-51 record with the Cyclones. His 2025 squad is 4-0 and ranked No. 14 overall — with folks around Ames envisioning a long-awaited Big 12 title run.

Campbell took over a program that won two and three games before his 2016 arrival. He had no previous ties to the university — but delivered seven winning seasons with an eighth looking imminent.

Iowa State signed him through 2032, though, and is paying him $5 million annually. Yet the buyout sits at a reasonable $2 million. Perhaps UCLA can put together a higher paying contract.

Nick Saban will hear UCLA chatter

If UCLA wants to become even bolder, the legendary Saban should be high on their list.

Lane Kiffin already drew intrigue through some notable July words about his former Alabama boss. Saying Saban isn't through with coaching and is still “sharp” with his football mind.

Saban is obviously older at 73. But he lit a fire under an Alabama program that became average to mediocre and reinstalled a championship brand.

UCLA will have to hand him lots of power and a massive deal to coax him back into coaching.

UCLA can turn to past pal who went to rival

D'Anton Lynn rose as the leading candidate, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

He's the same Lynn who became beloved for running the UCLA defense — before bolting to rival USC ahead of the 2024 season.

“Sources briefed on the Bruins’ strategy said UCLA’s most influential supporters connected to the football program think very highly of Lynn, who has improved what was a dreadful Trojans defense,” Feldman wrote.

But the big key is if UCLA can improve its resources to win back Lynn. He's also becoming more beloved in the Land of Troy by leading an improving defensive product through USC's 3-0 start.

Big 12 coach could crossover

Dave Aranda is another who'll rise in popularity for the opening here. Feldman says the Baylor head coach once took his wife to Bruins home games in the Rose Bowl, plus grew up a UCLA fan.

Aranda brings deep Southern California roots, having coached at Redlands High before joining Cal Lutheran for two stints.

Baylor handed him a vote of confidence after the late '24 turnaround, though. Plus Aranda guided the Bears to a recent top 25 upset of SMU.

It's becoming hard for Aranda to leave Waco. But he's worth pursuing if you're UCLA.

Fifth UCLA coach contender is from Group of 5 realm

Yes, Alex Golesh will hear UCLA linked to his name by virtue of what he's creating at South Florida. But it's another G5 coach who's drawing more appeal.

Spencer Danielson of Boise State surfaces as the top G5 coach appealing for UCLA.

He's 16-4 with the Broncos and owns two Mountain West Conference titles — including keeping BSU afloat after the firing of Andy Avalos in 2023. But he's familiar with the San Gabriel Valley — having coached at nearby Azusa Pacific before jumping to Boise. He'll know the recruiting layout behind UCLA.

Boise State has trouble keeping successful coaches — dating back to Dan Hawkins (Colorado). Even Chris Petersen (Washington) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) left the blue turf after guiding MWC championship or unbeaten runs. The 36-year-old Danielson is big on player-coach relationships, which helps the Bruins here.