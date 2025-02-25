Oregon football endured a rough February 2025. The Ducks lost prized four-star 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams to USC, then lost their No. 1 recruiting class ranking for this current cycle. But Oregon is regaining ground — by locking in a five-star visitor despite a push from Georgia.

The Ducks will host talented quarterback Jared Curtis for March 8-12, per Hayes Fawcett on On3 Monday. Oregon will have Curtis on campus first before he roams around the Georgia campus for March 13-16.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff get a prime opportunity to make up for Williams' loss. Oregon lost its longtime four-star verbal commit to USC on Feb. 21. Williams had visited USC on junior day 20 days earlier, sparking speculation the Trojans would flip him.

Oregon has zero QB commits left after Williams decommitted. Now Lanning has to help beat out his former college employer to land the five-star QB.

Which school leads between Oregon and Georgia for 5-star QB?

Curtis visiting Eugene soon sounds promising for Ducks fans. Oregon erases the thoughts of the Williams decommitment by landing Curtis through a verbal pledge. But is Oregon the trending leader?

Georgia is out in front to land the Nashville Christian star. The Bulldogs earned the highest probability to land Curtis, per recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong of On3. Curtis is even compared to a past Georgia legend: Matthew Stafford.

“Jared Curtis' top shelf arm talent and ability to make plays outside of structure remind us of Matthew Stafford at the same stage,” On3 wrote in its evaluation.

However, “Curtis has a bigger frame than Stafford, while Stafford was more proven against top competition playing at a high level of Texas high school football.”

Curtis, though, placed Oregon in his final two list of choices among his plethora of offers. He reeled in a reported 38 total offers on the recruiting trail.

Curtis becomes Oregon's 10th verbal commitment if he chooses the Ducks. Oregon now sits at No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings for the '26 class. Georgia, meanwhile, currently is slotted at No. 17 with only five verbally committed to the Bulldogs.