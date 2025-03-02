Oregon football featured Tez Johnson as one of its most intriguing prospects at the 2025 NFL Combine. Johnson put together a stellar resume in Eugene featuring consecutive 80-catch seasons.

But his stock took a massive hit Saturday — and was given a brutal reality check. The 5-foot-10, 154-pound wide receiver raced to a 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash. Johnson unfortunately hit this feat, as noted by The 33rd Team.

“No WR at the Combine under 170 pounds since 2003 has ever run a slower 40,” the account posted on X.

Johnson is officially the slowest slot WR to enter the league in the combine era. That speed will draw red flags from teams seeking a fast inside option who can work the middle of the defense or the sidelines.

Did Oregon's Tez Johnson receive backers after 4.55 40 time?

Johnson, expectedly, received his share of detractors. Draft analyst Anthony Russo emerged as a critical one for Johnson.

“Tez Johnson is not a top speed player but he NEEDS to improve a 4.55. That time while weighing 154 pounds is honestly a UDFA grade,” Russo posted, labeling Johnson as a prospect who could go undrafted.

But he did have strong backers. Andrew Siciliano emerged as one. The former NFL Network personality believes the Ducks star is way faster than his Indianapolis performance.

“Tez Johnson's play speed is better than today's 4.51. I saw him play once in person this season. Nobody caught him,” Siciliano posted on X, while also sharing a clip of Johnson exploding against Boise State.

Johnson then attempted to make up for his subpar 40 performance in the gauntlet drill. That portion of the combine tests a receiver's ability to consistently haul in catches while moving at full speed. The Oregon star snatched all six of his passes.

Catching consistency is nothing new for Johnson. He caught 86 then 83 receptions at Oregon while facing Pac-12 then Big Ten competition. Johnson also scored 10 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. The Big Ten champion WR, though, likely will need his upcoming Pro Day to make up for his disappointing 40 time. Or hope his hands and collegiate production can earn him a phone call during the draft come April.