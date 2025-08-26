The Penn State football program is currently gearing up for a highly anticipated season in which they will look to win their first national championship in nearly 40 years. Penn State was recently ranked at number two in the AP Poll entering this season, led by quarterback Drew Allar and a host of talented players on the defensive side of the ball.

As bright as the present moment is for Penn State, the future could be even brighter, as Penn State recently secured the commitment of Kemon Spell, the number one running back in the high school class of 2027.

Despite that, however, Spell's commitment doesn't appear to be 100% set in stone, as he recently told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals the seven schools that have the best chance of flipping his decision.

Those schools were the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Michigan Wolverines.

This list is an example of just how loose the word “commitment” has become in college football circles over the last several years, with fans not holding their breath on having any player on their team until they see them physically out on the field and in uniform.

Still, if the Nittany Lions can hold onto Spell's commitment, he would be a big add for a school that has produced running back powerhouses like Saquon Barkley.

Is this the year for Penn State?

Penn State football fans are desperately hoping that 2025 is the year that the school captures its first national championship since 1986.

Penn State made it into the college football playoff last year but ultimately bowed out to the eventual National Championship game runner ups, Notre Dame. While the Nittany Lions lost one of their best players in defensive lineman Abdul Carter to the NFL's New York Giants, they still figure to have one of the country's better units on that front, as well as a quarterback whom many are projecting to be a Heisman Trophy contender in Drew Allar.

Penn State is scheduled to kick off its 2025 season at home against Nevada on August 30.