The 2025 college football season is underway, and in a few months, the second 12-team College Football Playoff will begin. The format shifted from four teams to 12 last season, and it was clear that some kinks needed to be worked out. There are some changes this year, for example the fact that byes no longer go to the four highest-ranked conference champs. Other than that, things are pretty much the same. With Week 1 set to get underway in a couple of days, let's make some preseason College Football Playoff predictions.

1. Penn State

The top team in the College Football Playoff this year will be Penn State. The Nittany Lions have their best team of the James Franklin era, and they will end up winning the Big Ten.

2. Clemson

Dabo Swinney and Clemson haven't been what they once were, but that will change this season. Led by veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik, the Tigers will be positioned well for a run in the CFP.

3. Texas

Texas is ranked No. 1 to begin the season, but the Longhorns won't take the top stop in the playoff. Still, they will be the champions of the SEC and they will earn a bye.

4. LSU

The final bye in the CFP will go to LSU. The Tigers have the talent and experience to be one of the best teams in the country, and after narrowly losing in the SEC title game to Texas, they will take the fourth spot in the playoff.

5. Ohio State

Ohio State will host a playoff game for the second year in a row. The defending champs aren't as talented as last year, but they will still be one of the best teams in college football.

6. Notre Dame

Notre Dame made it all the way to the national championship last year, but the Fighting Irish couldn't get past Ohio State. They are breaking in a new QB this season, and that is the big question mark surrounding this team.

7. Oregon

The Ducks are also breaking in a new QB after losing Dillon Gabriel to the NFL. Dante Moore is expected to be the starter, and it will be exciting to see how far he will take this team.

8. Michigan

Our last first round host of the College Football Playoff will be Michigan. The Wolverines are going to have a bruising defense again this year, and they should have the QB position figured out with Bryce Underwood.

9. Georgia

It's hard to tell how good Georgia will be this year after losing Carson Beck. The Bulldogs didn't look like anything special with Beck, and they especially struggled offensively when Gunner Stockton took over. Now, he is their starter. That is why we have Kirby Smart and Georgia down so low.

10. South Carolina

South Carolina nearly made the College Football Playoff last season, but the team fell a little bit short. Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks trending in the right direction, however, and this year, they get it done.

11. Texas Tech

The winner of the Big 12 will be Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had one of the best transfer portal offseasons out of any team in the country, and they are returning a QB who threw for over 3,300 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. Behren Morton will become a popular name this season.

12. Boise State

Lastly, a non-Power Four team has to get in, and it will be Boise State again. The Broncos lost some valuable pieces from last year's run, but it's hard to find a Group of Five team with a better chance of making the CFP.

Quarterfinal predictions: 1 Penn State vs. 8 Michigan, 2 Clemson vs. 10 South Carolina, 3 Texas vs. 6 Notre Dame, 4 LSU vs. 5 Ohio State

Semifinal predictions: 1 Penn State vs. 5 Ohio State, 2 Clemson vs. 3 Texas

CFP National Championship prediction: 1 Penn State vs 2 Clemson

College Football Playoff champ: Clemson