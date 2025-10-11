The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered their third loss in a row, this time to the Northwestern Wildcats in a close 22-21 contest. To make matters worse, quarterback Drew Allar was forced to exit the game early after taking a hard hit late in the fourth quarter.

Reports indicate that Allar, who is 21 years old, suffered an apparent leg injury with under 3:30 minutes remaining in the game, according to Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. The severity of the injury is unknown, but it was enough to knock Drew Allar out of the game.

“Penn State QB Drew Allar down on field w/apparent leg injury. Nittany Lions down 22-21 to Northwestern w/3:26 remaining.”

The senior quarterback managed to walk off the field at first, with the help of some Penn State trainers. However, shortly after that, the Nittany Lions called a cart over to take him to the locker room. The injury occurred when Drew Allar was sandwiched between two Northwestern defenders.

Drew Allar is being carted into the locker room after this tackle. pic.twitter.com/552cTxxZoE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 11, 2025

Penn State will monitor Allar's leg to determine exactly what the injury is. He ended the day with 137 passing yards and an interception while owning a 65.0% completion percentage in what turned out to be a tough loss to Northwestern. If Drew Allar is forced to miss time, then Ethan Grunkemeyer would be the expected fill-in as the starter.

Penn State moves on to Week 8, where they'll take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. After falling short in three consecutive games, the pressure is on the head coach, James Franklin, and Penn State to snap that losing streak.