The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia has done everything they can to try to improve the roster ahead of another run at the Super Bowl in 2025. One Eagles employee may be the team's secret weapon ahead of next week's 2025 NFL Draft.

Dom ‘Big Dom' DiSandro is a fixture on the Eagles. He is best known for getting into a physical altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw back in the 2023 season.

Big Dom's exact job title in Philadelphia is “senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman explained in a recent interview that Big Dom has another important role with the team. Roseman explained that Big Dom helps the team determine if draft prospects will fit the team culture in Philadelphia.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said via ProFootballTalk. “We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”

Big Dom certainly appears to be more than just Nick Sirianni's bodyguard.

Every NFL team values team culture in one way or another. It is smart of the Eagles to have someone like Big Dom who can “vet” prospects for culture after they've passed the other steps in the evaluation process.

Roseman even credits Big Dom with helping Philadelphia build a championship roster over the past several seasons.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles approach the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.