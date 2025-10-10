Heading into the 2025 season, expectations were sky high for the Penn State football team. Head coach James Franklin returned a deep and talented squad led by quarterback Drew Allar. While the Penn State football program would face a tough schedule loaded with Big Ten matchups, many expected this to be the year that the Nittany Lions took the next step. Unfortunately, two straight losses, the latest to unranked UCLA, have led to many doubting the future of the Penn State football team. One of those doubters seems to be Class of 2027 wide receiver Khalil Taylor. Per On3's Hayes Fawcett via X, formerly Twitter, Taylor has decommitted from Franklin's program.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 WR Khalil Taylor has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals The 5’11 185 WR from Pittsburgh, PA had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since March He’s ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/QhCvgldTUu pic.twitter.com/NKxnGyfX2h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“BREAKING: Elite 2027 WR Khalil Taylor has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals,” reported Fawcett. “The 5’11 185 WR from Pittsburgh, PA had been committed to the Nittany Lions since March. He’s ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals).”

Currently rated by On3 as a four-star recruit, Taylor would have brought a new dimension to the Penn State football passing attack. While he wouldn't have played alongside Allar, the Nittany Lions have four freshman and sophomore quarterbacks on their current roster. However, after the Penn State football team lost the last two matchups to Oregon and UCLA, its margin for error to get back to the College Football Playoff has likely all but evaporated. Can Franklin and Allar get the former Top 25 program back on track against Northwestern on Saturday?

Can Penn State football get back on track after back-to-back losses?

While the loss to Oregon two weeks ago was understandable, last Saturday's loss in Westwood was unacceptable. A CFP contender shouldn't lose to a team that was previously winless. Unfortunately, that's what the Penn State football program did against UCLA. Nevertheless, the path to a CFP berth is still possible, even if the odds are thinner than ever.

That path starts with Saturday's matchup against Northwestern in Happy Valley. Two weeks ago, this game would have been considered a gimme for the Penn State football team. Now, after two straight losses, it's fair to wonder whether or not Franklin and his staff can get the Nittany Lions back on track. If they can't get past the Wildcats on Saturday, then it appears Allar returned to Penn State for yet another disappointing result.