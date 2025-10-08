Penn State’s trip to Pasadena was supposed to be a statement rebound. Instead, it turned into one of the most shocking losses in recent memory. The No. 7 Nittany Lions fell 42-37 to previously winless UCLA, marking what many consider the lowest point of the James Franklin era.

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Oregon, Penn State entered the game desperate to regain control of its season. But a disjointed defense and a stagnant first-half offense left them in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava shredded the Nittany Lions for 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Penn State’s offense managed only seven points before halftime.

Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns but came up short on a crucial fourth-down play late in the game, sealing the team’s fate. After the loss, head coach James Franklin admitted his surprise and disappointment, telling reporters that the defense lacked aggression and confidence under new coordinator Jim Knowles.

“We’re not where we need to be right now,” Franklin said. It was the kind of candid acknowledgment that often precedes change—and this time, it did. Franklin was officially dismissed just days later.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Drew Allar addressed the aftermath of the coaching change and the team’s mindset moving forward. “As players, we’re extremely motivated,” Allar said via Audrey Snyder.

“Not particularly happy after UCLA. I think just more motivated than ever after everything that’s transpired. We’ve got a great group of leaders that are going to help us rebound.”

It was a mature response from a young quarterback suddenly tasked with leading Penn State through a turbulent moment. Allar’s poise reflects a locker room still determined to salvage its season, even with its playoff hopes fading fast.

The 3-2 Nittany Lions are turning inward, focusing on what remains a shot at redemption against Northwestern and a stretch that could define the next era of Penn State football.

The university’s decision to part ways with Franklin opens the door to a new chapter. According to USA Today, the move carries a steep $50 million buyout, but pressure from boosters and fans made change inevitable.

Early replacement speculation has centered around Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, alongside names like Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and Tulane’s Jon Sumrall.

For now, though, Penn State’s players are focused on proving their resilience. As Allar put it, motivation, not misery, will define how the team responds after Pasadena.