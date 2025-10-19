Penn State football fans found themselves in familiar agony Saturday night after the Nittany Lions dropped a 25-24 heartbreaker to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first game since James Franklin’s firing, and social feeds lit up with jokes, memes, and flat-out trolling aimed at the program.

The loss played out like a microcosm of Penn State’s turbulent season: promising flashes edged out by late-game malaise. Iowa rallied behind quarterback Mark Gronowski, who turned in a signature performance with a career-high rushing night and clutch plays that swung momentum in the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes rallied from behind to take the one-point win in front of a raucous Kinnick crowd.

Penn State opened the game looking reset, answering big moments and even returning a blocked field-goal attempt for a touchdown just before halftime. The Nittany Lions appeared poised to control the game, but key special-teams and late offensive miscues cost them. A final Iowa drive, capped by efficient execution and opportunistic play-calling, handed Penn State its latest gut punch.

“Penn State loses again This team may go down as the single biggest waste of talent in college football history. A lot more than just the head coach needs to change in Happy Valley,” said one account on X, formerly Twitter.

Local beat writers pulled apart the film and found recurring issues that won’t disappear simply because a coach’s seat rotated. The takeaway: the roster has talent, but the program lacks steadiness during the transition.

“That was the most pathetic display of Penn State football we’ve since since last Saturday,” another fan quipped.

Now the program faces immediate pressure to steady the ship. Interim coach Terry Smith and the staff must translate this chaos into a plan that stops the bleeding before a stretch of Big Ten games that could determine whether Penn State salvages the season or slips further into irrelevance.