The self destruction of Penn State football stretched to Thursday. PSU firing James Franklin left ripple effects on the college football recruiting trail for Nittany Lions commits. Now a prized four-star quarterback reopened his process.

Troy Huhn of San Marcos, California is back on the market searching for his next CFB home. He confirmed his intentions to decommit with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

The 6-foot-4 Huhn was one of the longest tenured pledges to Penn State — accepting PSU's offer back in June 2024.

“He is a blue-chip pickup for Nittany Lions quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. 247Sports considers Huhn a four-star talent, listing him 12th among quarterbacks at 168th overall in Class of 2026 recruit rankings,” was what Tyler Donahue of 247Sports wrote when PSU landed a commitment from the west coast prospect.

Penn State losing multiple commits on recruiting trail

Huhn now joins a growing, alarming trend going on around Happy Valley.

The QB joined fellow Penn State four-star Elijah Littlejohn in seeking other schools on Thursday. Littlejohn isn't the only defensive commit to pivot elsewhere.

Jaziel Hart dipped out of his verbal pledge to Penn State on Tuesday — causing the Lions to lose one of their other longtime commits as Hart chose PSU in May.

Wide receiver Davion Brown is one more massive recruiting hit, as he decommitted nearly 24 hours after Franklin was fired. Sunday rose as the darkest day for PSU's recruiting side, with three different decommits including four-star linebacker Gabriel Jenkins.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti appeared to be the trending favorite to succeed Franklin, especially given his ties to the Keystone State. Cignetti agreed to an eight-year extension at Indiana, though, on Thursday — forcing Penn State to look elsewhere.

Penn State will play its first game without Franklin on Saturday at Iowa.