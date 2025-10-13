Penn State’s recruiting woes continue to deepen following the firing of longtime head coach James Franklin. Just days after parting ways with the man who led the Nittany Lions for 12 seasons, the program has now lost another major commitment, and momentum on the recruiting trail is quickly fading.

Franklin’s dismissal came after a disastrous three-game losing streak capped by a 22-21 loss to Northwestern, leaving Penn State in turmoil. Once viewed as a College Football Playoff contender, the Nittany Lions have suddenly shifted into crisis mode, struggling to keep both their locker room and prospects intact.

The fallout has been swift. According to Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett, four-star wide receiver Davion Brown has officially decommitted from Penn State. “Four-star WR Davion Brown has decommitted from Penn State,” Fawcett reported on X.

“The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver from Richmond, VA had been committed since May. He holds a total of 32 offers.”

Brown’s departure comes on the heels of multiple top recruits pulling their commitments in recent days. Just hours after Franklin’s firing, linebacker Gabriel Jenkins, ranked No. 13 among linebackers in the 2027 class, announced his decommitment. Soon after, five-star running back Kemon Spell, the top RB in his class, and offensive tackle Layton von Brandt also reopened their recruitments.

Article Continues Below

Now, with Brown gone as well, Penn State’s once-promising 2027 class has been severely gutted. The wide receiver was viewed as a future offensive centerpiece; his size, speed, and contested-catch ability made him one of the class’s most versatile playmakers. Losing him underscores the instability surrounding the program in the wake of Franklin’s exit.

The uncertainty has even affected remaining recruits. Four-star safety Matt Sieg recently told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that while he remains “committed to the current staff,” he has “decided to re-open” his recruitment amid “recent changes and uncertainty.”

That cautious stance reflects a growing sense of hesitation among prospects who no longer know what direction Penn State is headed.

As interim head coach Terry Smith and athletic director Pat Kraft try to steady the ship, the focus now shifts to damage control, both in the locker room and on the recruiting trail. Whoever takes over full-time will inherit a program in need of immediate rebuilding, both in results and reputation.