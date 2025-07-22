The Penn State football team made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff last season, and expectations for the program are even higher this year. The Nittany Lions are bringing back loads of talent, and most importantly, their quarterback is returning. Drew Allar is back for another season, and having an experienced QB is crucial. Expectations are sky-high for this team, and Colin Cowherd expects Penn State to go all the way.

Penn State came in first place in the preseason Big Ten media poll, and the team will likely be ranked in the top-five when the preseason AP Poll releases in a few weeks. Head coach James Franklin has a great team, and Colin Cowherd is predicting a national championship.

“Penn State was picked to win the Big Ten,” Cowherd said during an episode of his show. “I think Penn State's gonna face Texas in the national championship. Penn State will just look different. They'll look like an SEC offense and defense six years ago. The Big Ten is officially better than the SEC.”

The last two national champions have come from the Big Ten as Michigan won it in 2023, and then Ohio State won it last year. If history repeats itself this year, the Big Ten is in a good spot once again to crown a champion. A lot of teams from the conference are going to be ranked highly to start the season, and Penn State is one of them.

“It's not just that Ohio State won the natty last year, It's that they humiliated Texas,” Cowherd continued. “Every national champion in the college football era has been ranked inside of the preseason top-six. Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon are all in the top-six this year, and that is where the national champions come from. Something is changing, and what's changing is money. Big Ten schools are bigger, they have more graduates, it's easier to raise money for NIL.”

During the four-team College Football Playoff era, the Penn State football team was barely missing out on the CFP. The 12-team era has opened the door for the Nittany Lions, and they took advantage during the first year. Now, James Franklin has an even better team coming back, and remember, they were one win away from going to the national title game last year. Without a bad turnover in the final minute from Drew Allar, Penn State very well could've had a chance to win it all last season. Now, the team is coming back stronger, and Colin Cowherd thinks that it can win it all.