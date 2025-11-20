Oklahoma football busted its way into the College Football Playoff picture by beating Alabama. Now the Sooners find themselves in the Southeastern Conference title game picture with a CFP spot at stake too. Both elements lead into a highly-anticipated showdown with Missouri on Saturday.

The Tigers sit at eighth overall in the SEC standings. Yet head into the OU contest with a 7-3 overall mark — and the desire to ruin OU's postseason pursuit.

Oklahoma will be brimming with confidence, though. Brent Venables unleashed a wicked defensive fury on Ty Simpson without his best pass rusher R Mason Thomas. John Mateer willed OU's offense down the field off his legs despite having a low passing production day.

Oklahoma talent wise looks ready to overwhelm the Tigers. But there's a big area Mateer, Venables and OU can exploit heading into this huge conference showdown.

How Oklahoma can expose Missouri

Zone coverage is where Mizzou has struggled the most.

Missouri has fielded the nation's 26th ranked defense and is allowing 169.9 yards through the air. Yet the Tigers have feasted on a relatively easy schedule compared to OU.

Missouri, however, struggled the most against star SEC quarterbacks. LaNorris Sellers is one example of exploiting Mizzou's secondary.

LaNorris Sellers looked like QB1 vs. Missouri pic.twitter.com/CaoLelbjil — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 23, 2025

But zone isn't the only flaw on Mizzou's side. They've opened a can of worms showing pressure up front too — like on this Marcel Reed short pass to K.C. Concepcion that turns into a 48-yard touchdown.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed appeared to audible into a different play after Missouri showed pressure, leading to his 48-yard TD pass to KC Concepcion. pic.twitter.com/t7zP8SdcLg — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 8, 2025

OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle likely is dissecting nuggets from both QBs to go after Mizzou in the same fashion. This defensive matchup looks perfect for Mateer to better his passing yardage from Tuscaloosa. With multiple touchdowns imminent on his side.

Where does John Mateer struggle the most?

Cover 1 is Mateer's kryptonite. He's dropped to a 49% completion percentage facing this type of coverage.

Missouri, however, can't focus solely on this type of coverage scheme throughout the entire afternoon. Arbuckle and Mateer will eventually find a way to counter attack it.

Cover 2 man is where Mateer can really pick apart a defense. Missouri runs a lot of this look in it 4-2-5 approach.

The Sooners, for what it's worth, will need to worry more about a deep edge rush group here. Mizzou features three defensive ends tallying a combined 16.5 sacks together: Damon Wilson II, Zion Young and Darris Smith. All three can keep the Tigers in the game off their constant pressure.

OU did surrender two sacks against ‘Bama, plus 14 in the last five games. But Mateer is still deadly when he has time and room to throw. He'll especially shred Missouri if they turn to zone coverage. Don't be shocked if Mateer checks off at the line of scrimmage when he sees Mizzou in that look.