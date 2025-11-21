Ole Miss football entered Week 13 of the 2025 season seeded No. 6 on the College Football Playoff rankings, but that's hardly the only topic coming out of Oxford.

The Rebels are very likely to make the College Football Playoff, having all but cemented their inclusion in it with a 34-24 win over the Florida Gators in Week 12. However, whether Ole Miss could get even higher on the rankings still depends on a few factors, at least. Could that include the ongoing saga involving Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin?

There isn't a shortage of speculations about the future of Kiffin, who's been coaching the Rebels since the 20202 campaign. The LSU Tigers and the Gators are said to be interested in landing the services of Kiffin, but he's yet to make a decision, as the Rebels prepare for the Egg Bowl matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this coming Friday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Then come the rumors that the uncertainty of the 50-year-old Kiffin's future with Ole Miss could impact the final CFP seeding of the Rebels. Suppose Kiffin is no longer coaching the Rebels by the time the final CFP rankings are announced in December. In that case, there seems to be a strong chance the committee would consider that a significant factor in its final decision on the team.

“If you’re suddenly without your head coach when they do the final seeding, the coach who’s gotten you to that point, then they could definitely drop you in the seeding order and put you on the road,” a former member of the playoff committee said, according to Chris Low of On3.

At the moment, the Rebels are heading to the Mississippi State showdown with a 10-1 overall record and a 6-1 slate in the SEC. Ole Miss football's only loss to date this season came at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Oct. 18.