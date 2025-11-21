Ole Miss football is now 10-1 on the year. The Rebels are one of the top teams in the nation, but they do need to worry about their head coach, Lane Kiffin, leaving the program. Amid rumors of Kiffin's connections to Florida and LSU, he is set to meet with the university on Friday to discuss his future.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Kiffin and Ole Miss are set to meet on Friday, while rumors swirl around Kiffin leaving the program. The Ole Miss coach has been connected to both jobs, and the university would like to keep their coach, as they look to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin has been great for Ole Miss. They have had four seasons with ten-plus wins, including this year. Prior to the coach's arrival at the school, they had just seven such seasons since the program began in 1893. Further, the team is in a position to win the national championship, assuming they make the playoffs. That would be the school's first title since 1962.

Kiffin is 54-19 in his time as the Rebels' head coach, including winning the Peach Bowl in 2023. This would be the first time that Ole Miss has reached the College Football Playoff.

The Ole Miss head coach has denied that he has been given an ultimatum by the university to decide his future before the playoffs begin. Regardless, the rumors have swirlled, as family members have visited both LSU and Florida. Now, it seems that Kiffin will be placed in a situation to decide his future on Friday.

Ole Miss football is off this week, and then will play in the Egg Bowl on Black Friday agaisnt Mississippi State. An Ole Miss win should place them in the College Football Playoff.