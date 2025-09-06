Senior tight end Khalil Dinkins opened their Week 2 matchup against FIU with another dose of efficiency for the Penn State Nittany Lions. The veteran hauled in a nine-yard touchdown from Drew Allar late in the first quarter, marking his sixth career score on just 25 catches. That staggering 24% touchdown-to-catch ratio places him among the most efficient red-zone weapons in the nation.

While Dinkins continues to maximize every touch, Penn State used the first half to showcase balance. A 41-yard field goal by Ryan Barker stretched the lead to 1o-0 before halftime, while the defense held FIU scoreless through two quarters. The Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 nationally, looked every bit like a team eyeing another serious College Football Playoff run.

As the game unfolded, Penn State also scored a victory off the field. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Rivals, Class of 2026 defensive lineman Tavian Branch committed to the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Branch, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect from Taylor, Pennsylvania, had previously been committed to Rutgers before flipping to Penn State.

Tavian Branch confirmed his decision to Fawcett, saying, ”Don't they say, ‘The Best in PA Stay in PA?” His commitment strengthens Penn State's long-term defensive line outlook and reinforces James Franklin's emphasis on keeping top in-state talent close to home. For a program already humming on the recruiting trail, this adds another cornerstone piece to the future roster.

Article Continues Below

The Penn State football team will continue building momentum with matchups against Villanova and Kent State before an early October showdown with Oregon that could have playoff implications.

Off the field, Penn State could soon undergo a major shift in branding. According to Brett McMurphy of On3, the school is preparing to end its long relationship with Nike and move to Adidas pending Board of Trustees approval. Penn State has worn Nike since 1993, a partnership that spanned conference titles, Rose Bowl wins, and decades of tradition. For fans, it would mean a new look after more than 30 years of Nike gear.

Between a solid Week 2 performance, Dinkins' continued red-zone magic, and Tavian Branch's commitment, Penn State football showed why it's being touted as a true national contender in 2025. With playoff hopes alive and recruiting momentum growing, James Franklin's program is balancing present dominance with a bright future.