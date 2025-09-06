The Penn State football program found its offensive rhythm late in the first quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the FIU Panthers, and once again, it ended in the hands of a familiar red-zone target. Tight end Khalil Dinkins hauled in a nine-yard touchdown from quarterback Drew Allar, giving the Nittany Lions a 7–0 lead with 3:54 remaining in the opening quarter.

It marked another touchdown from Dinkins, but this one came with a viral stat attached.

247Sports' Tyler Donohue posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting just how efficient the senior tight end has been in the red zone.

“Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins has now scored six touchdowns on 25 career catches.”

That’s a staggering 24% touchdown rate—a number far above average for tight ends across college football. Most players at the position fall between 5–15% touchdown-to-catch ratios. Dinkins’ ability to convert scoring opportunities puts him among the most efficient pass-catchers in the country, regardless of volume.

Through two games in 2025, Dinkins has two receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown—true to form. Despite not being a focal point in the weekly game plan, he continues to make the most of his opportunities. That quiet consistency helps deepen the Penn State tight ends rotation, which has quietly become one of the most reliable units under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Penn State entered Week 2 ranked No. 2 in the country and is looking to improve to 2-0 with a steady first-half showing against the FIU Panthers. After Dinkins opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown, the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 10-0 late in the second quarter on a 41-yard field goal by Ryan Barker.

Looking ahead, Penn State continues to build momentum toward a serious College Football Playoff push. The upcoming stretch features games against Villanova, Kent State, and a pivotal October 4 matchup against No. 6 Oregon, which could carry major postseason implications.