The Tennessee Titans are in for an exciting 2025 NFL offseason. Tennessee was the worst team in football during the 2024 season, finishing with a 3-14 record and securing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Titans are ready to use that draft pick, plus their $51 million in cap space, to upgrade the roster this offseason.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper presented a bold vision for how the Titans could approach the 2025 offseason in his pre-NFL Combine mock draft.

Kiper had the Titans selecting Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter with the first overall pick. The speedy edge rusher is regarded by many analysts as one of the best prospects in this year's class.

Kiper made a strong argument for why the Titans should pick him over a rookie quarterback.

“He creates so much pressure off the edge with the burst and instincts to get home for sacks,” Kiper wrote, per ESPN. “He had 12 of them in 2024, along with a nation-leading 23.5 tackles for loss. For a Tennessee team that was 25th in pressure (29.0%) this past season, sliding him next to Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat makes a lot of sense.”

Tennessee could have the makings of a scary defense if they add Abdul Carter with the first overall pick in April's draft. That would certainly be a solid start to their rebuild.

Mel Kiper suggests the Titans pursue Aaron Rodgers as 2025 starter

Kiper also made a brief mention to Aaron Rodgers as a possible solution to Tennessee's quarterback struggles.

“Could Tennessee also choose to take one of those passers itself here to replace Will Levis? Of course,” Kiper wrote. “But there are other ways to attack the quarterback position — Aaron Rodgers?”

It is easy to read between the lines with Kiper's analysis. If Kiper believed that either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could push Will Levis for a starting job in 2025, he probably would have made them the first overall pick. Instead, Kiper chose a blue-chip talent in Abdul Carter.

As a result, it seems clear that Kiper believes the Titans should find a veteran QB, like Rodgers, who can start in place of Levis.

Rodgers does make some sense as a bridge starter for the Titans. Even though Tennessee was not a competitive team in 2024, Rodgers may feel confident in the team's direction with himself at quarterback.

Ultimately, Rodgers may not have the ability to be picky about which team he plays for in 2025. If he decides not to retire, of course.