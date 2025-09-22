Penn State’s defense is making waves early in the season, and much of that attention has gone to freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been vocal about the rookie’s rapid rise, calling him “a really disruptive guy” and highlighting his ability to rush the passer against anyone.

Coleman has already logged over 70 snaps, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in his first three games. His athleticism and relentlessness have even earned him the nickname “Chaz-Manian Devil.”

For a Penn State team leaning on young depth across its defense, Coleman’s emergence is a key storyline heading into the teeth of the Big Ten schedule.

Now, the spotlight shifts toward Saturday’s matchup against No. 4 Oregon, and head coach James Franklin is calling for the fans to play a role.

“I’m expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen,” Franklin said, per Tyler Donohue of 247Sports. “We want to make it clearly obvious to everybody what is the most challenging and difficult environment to play in all of sports.”

He added that the Penn State football team “needs a distinct home field advantage” when the Ducks come to town.

The request is more than symbolic. Oregon enters the clash with one of the nation’s most efficient running attacks, averaging over six yards per carry.

Franklin and Knowles know that if the Nittany Lions are to control the line of scrimmage, crowd energy at Beaver Stadium could provide a decisive edge.

Penn State’s football team defense has been opportunistic, but Oregon’s offense will test both discipline and stamina. A raucous atmosphere could tilt the scales when it matters most.

Franklin also used his media availability to touch on broader themes in college football. Reflecting on Travis Hunter’s unprecedented 2024 season at Colorado, Franklin reminded his players that Hunter’s dominance was built on more than just athletic gifts.

“What people take for granted with him, though, is that Travis was like a 4.0 student,” Franklin said. His point: elite performance comes from discipline and preparation, not shortcuts.

As Penn State prepares for Oregon, the formula is clear. The Nittany Lions will lean on a mix of veteran stars like Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton while continuing to bring along young playmakers like Coleman.

But Franklin is counting on something else, too: 100,000 fans transforming Beaver Stadium into the kind of hostile venue that can rattle even the best opponents.