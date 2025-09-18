Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has not been shy about expressing how much freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman has impressed him in the early stages of Penn State's season.

“He's just a really disruptive guy,” Knowles said. “I think his progress is going to have to come against teams that are heavier in the run game and more talented in the run game. We're going to have to see how he can hold up in that because I think he can pass rush against anybody.”

Coleman, who arrived in Happy Valley this summer, has already carved out a significant role on the defensive line. He has logged 71 snaps through three games. Coleman also has noticed three tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble that he recovered himself. Against FIU, Pro Football Focus awarded him a 96.8 pass rush grade, one of the highest marks in the country that week.

Penn State’s defensive depth keeps growing

Knowles has leaned on a deep defensive unit. But several freshmen have broken into the rotation, with Coleman at the forefront. His blend of athleticism and relentlessness has earned him the nickname “Chaz-Manian Devil” from Knowles, and his quick adjustment from high school quarterback and basketball standout to college pass rusher has been striking.

Penn State senior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton has taken Coleman under his wing. He's called him a younger brother and is helping him navigate the transition. Coleman has also drawn consistent attention from head coach James Franklin, who praised his explosiveness and motor during camp.

Penn State’s ability to incorporate young talent extends beyond Coleman. Freshman cornerback Daryus Dixson has seen early action in a crowded secondary. Meanwhile, linebacker Alex Tatsch has begun working into the rotation. The growing contributions from these underclassmen provide Knowles with valuable depth as the Nittany Lions prepare for the physical demands of the Big Ten schedule.

The test for Coleman and the rest of Penn State’s freshmen will intensify against opponents with elite running games. Oregon, which averages the third most yards per carry in the FBS this season, looms as a significant challenge. For Knowles, the growth of Coleman and his classmates could determine just how far Penn State’s defense carries the team.