Former Penn State and Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming was seriously injured in an ATV crash that also killed his girlfriend.

The accident occurred on Friday when a deer jumped in front of the vehicle, causing the collision, the Pennsylvania State Police told TMZ. Fleming's girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was thrown from the ATV upon impact. She was 23.

TMZ reports that neither Fleming, 24, nor Boyd was wearing safety equipment. Paramedics pronounced Boyd dead at the scene. The deer also died in the accident, and police are still investigating.

247Sports reports that Fleming has since been released from the hospital.

Fleming spent four seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State to play his final season in 2024. A native of Catawissa, Pennsylvania, Fleming explained his transfer decision to 247 last year.

“I wanted to be close to home, I wanted to be close to my people, and I want to win a Big Ten championship with another team,” he said at the time.

“At the end of the day, it's a team sport, and the team always comes first,” he added at Penn State pro day. “Then that takes priority. So whatever's asked of me, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Penn State ultimately lost the Big Ten title game to Oregon, 45-37. The Nittany Lions reached the College Football Playoff semifinals before losing to Notre Dame. Fleming finished his collegiate career with 93 receptions and eight touchdowns in 54 total games.

He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but caught the eyes of the Green Bay Packers. The two sides were working on a deal when Fleming failed his physical earlier this month. Sources told The News-Item in Pennsylvania that the team was concerned about possible hip and back injuries.

But that wasn't the end of Fleming's pro journey. The outlet also reported that since Fleming's deal with the Packers fell through, the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders all expressed interest in inviting him to minicamp.