The Pittsburgh football team is on a roll, and looking to keep the wins going on Saturday against Notre Dame. Pitt is getting some good news on the injury front, ahead of the clash. One of the squad's top linebackers is returning to the field.

“Sources: Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles (lower body) will return and start for the Panthers today (Saturday), his first appearance since getting injured against Florida State. He’s an All-ACC linebacker and one of the linchpins of Pitt’s defense,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Biles has posted 18 solo tackles and two sacks. He also has an interception for the Panthers defense.

Pittsburgh football has won five games in a row. The Panthers, who own a 7-2 record, are making an outside push to get to the College Football Playoff. A 7-2 Notre Dame team stands in the way on Saturday. Notre Dame has won seven in a row, after starting the campaign with an 0-2 mark.

Pittsburgh and Notre Dame play at 12:00 ET. Both teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Pittsburgh football is looking to win the ACC

The Panthers started the season with two losses in their first two games against power 4 competition. One of those defeats was a heartbreaking overtime loss to West Virginia. The Panthers then followed that with a loss to Louisville.

Pittsburgh made a change at quarterback, and everything changed after that. Pitt has rattled off five conference victories in a row, after replacing quarterback Eli Holstein with Mason Heintschel.

Heintschel has passed for 1,547 yards this year, with 12 touchdowns. In a Pitt win over North Carolina State, the young quarterback went wild. He finished that game with 423 passing yards, a career-high.

Pittsburgh is tied for first in the ACC, with a 5-1 mark. With three games left, it gets brutal for the Panthers regarding the schedule. Pitt's final three games are all against ranked teams, starting with Notre Dame Saturday.

Following the game with the Fighting Irish, Pittsburgh still has games remaining with Georgia Tech and Miami (FL). If Pitt can win out, they could very well be in the ACC championship game.