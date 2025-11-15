On Friday, Oregon football took on its Big Ten rival, Minnesota, in pursuit of its 9th win of the year. Nevertheless, they will still be without WR Dakorien Moore due to a recent knee injury.

However, the Ducks are getting back into a row with the returns of TE Kenyon Sadiq and OT Alex Harkey, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Last weekend, Sadiq and Harkey didn't play against Iowa along with Moore.

Specifically, Sadiq was out due to hip and ankle issues. Meanwhile, Harkey was out due to a twisted ankle. Sadiq is a junior tight end who has accumulated 311 receiving yards along with five touchdowns and twenty-two receptions. Conversely, Harkey is a senior OT who transferred from the University of Colorado.

Nevertheless, both provide critical needs to the offense. Sadiq is a targeted receiver with great athleticism and speed. Meanwhile, Harkey is a vital force on the offensive line who is an effective pass blocker.

Before Friday, Oregon was ranked No. 9 in the nation with a record of 8-1. At the same time, the Ducks are 5-1 in their second full season in the Big Ten Conference.

They are seeking to maintain a top ranking and finish the season strong in their quest to contend for the national championship. Last year, Oregon finished 13-1 and 9-0 in conference play. In January, the Ducks lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, 41-21.

Article Continues Below

Oregon remains one of the top offensive teams in the country .

In virtually all major offensive categories, Oregon is a top-10 team. As of now, they are seventh in scoring offense (38.7 PPG) and sixth in rushing offense (239.7 YPG).

Outside of that, the Ducks are 13th in total offense (471.6 YPG). In addition, they are ranked second in the nation in offensive plays of 20+ yards. The one significant outlier is that they rank 56th in red-zone offense with an 86.5% conversion rate.

Still, the Ducks remain a potent force to be reckoned with as the season reaches a critical juncture.