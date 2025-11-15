The LSU Tigers have made a decision regarding the starting quarterback position amid Garrett Nussmeier's injury for their Week 12 matchup.

Nussmeier is progressing through the fifth season of his collegiate career with the Tigers. He has been the full-time starter since 2024, wanting to bring plenty of success to the program before embracing the next chapter of his career.

However, he picked up an abdominal injury and appeared on the SEC availability report following Thursday’s practice. Interim coach Frank Wilson explained the quarterback's status as he revealed that Michael Van Buren will start for LSU this weekend.

“A little nagging injury reoccurred itself with Garrett Nussmeier today,” Wilson said on Thursday, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. “And so, I think he’s probable. A little bit concerning, something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game.”

“Saturday’s game will mark Van Buren’s fourth appearance, meaning one more game after this would burn his redshirt. Wilson addressed that possibility earlier this week,” Nakos wrote.

“Those are the things that you have to take into consideration of student-athlete and family, of what may have been told to them prior and where we’re currently at as a program,” Wilson said. “And we’re taking those appropriate measures.”

What lies ahead for Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Article Continues Below

LSU is going through a tough period while Garrett Nussmeier recovers from his injury. They are coming off the heels of firing head coach Brian Kelly after a disappointing start to the season.

LSU has a 5-4 record on the season, holding the 10th spot of the SEC standings. With a 2-4 record in conference play, they are above the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats while trailing the Missouri Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.

Throughout nine games this season, Nussmeier has completed 194 passes for 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. As for Van Buren, he completed 18 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in his three appearances.

The Tigers will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Razorbacks on Nov. 15 at 12:45 p.m. ET.