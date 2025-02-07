SMU football is winning over high-profile recruits again following its stunning College Football Playoff run. This time the Mustangs swooped up a four-star running back courted by TCU and Miami.

SMU beat out its neighboring Dallas/Fort Worth rival and Atlantic Coast Conference foe for 2026 prospect Christian Rhodes, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Thursday. Fawcett adds Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas was in the final mix too for the Dallas region RB. But Rhodes chooses the ACC runner-up in the end.

“Run back the Pony Express,” Rhodes told Fawcett.

SMU has capitalized on its stellar ACC debut this offseason. The Mustangs scored a major transfer portal pickup with Tyler Van Dyke from Wisconsin.

This time, the Mustangs and head coach Rhett Lashlee end up keeping the local talent from Lake Highlands High in Dallas. SMU running backs coach Kyle Cooper and assistant RB coach Tyler Foster ran point on his recruitment.

Incoming SMU RB is bigger than 2024 leading rusher

SMU shredded defenses behind the dual-threat capabilities of quarterback Kevin Jennings. The Mustangs also gained a huge backfield assist from 1,300-yard rusher Brashard Smith.

Rhodes, however, has this advantage over the dynamic Smith. The '26 talent is a much bigger back at 6-foot-1, 205-pounds. Smith carried a 5-foot-10, 196-pound frame against power conference competition. Rhodes comes with additional unique traits that Gabe Brooks of 247Sports identified in his scouting report.

“Taller, longer-framed running back with a high-cut build but impressive redirecting twitch that enables surprising close-quarters elusiveness,” Brooks began. “Owns a promising, unique track and field ledger that includes solid sophomore numbers in the 100 meters, high jump, and shot put.”

SMU is getting a track and field star as well as a powerful, twitchy back. Rhodes compiled 1,500 scrimmage yards, 8.64 yards per carry, and 23 receptions. He's described as a playmaker who “Runs with urgency” as Brooks notes.

Rhodes' commitment continues an impressive recruiting blitz Lashlee and company. SMU receives the nation's 16th-best RB for the '26 class by 247Sports. Rhodes joins wide receiver X'Zavier Barnett as SMU's four-star verbal commits. SMU also landed three-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaad and quarterback Cole Leinert (son of former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinert) for the '26 class. SMU landed four prospects listed as a four or five star for the 2025 class.