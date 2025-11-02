South Carolina fell to 3-6 on the season after a loss to Ole Miss, 30-14. Just a week after nearly upsetting Alabama, the team fell flat, and now the program feels it is time for a change in the coaching staff.

South Carolina has parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports. Shula was in his first year as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for South Carolina. He was previously a senior offensive assistant for South Carolina in 2024.

The termination should not come as a surprise. South Carolina has lost six of the last seven games after starting the season 2-0. Meanwhile, they have scored 14 or fewer points in four of the last seven games, including the loss to Ole Miss. Currently, South Carolina is scoring just 17.4 points per game against FBS opponents, which ranks them 123rd in the nation. They are also 125th in the country in yards per game. The run attack is ranked 124th in the nation, while the passing is 95th.

In the meantime, Shula was meant to coach up LaNorris Sellers, and he has regressed. This year, he has passed for just 1,536 yards with seven touchdowns. He has also been intercepted five times and sacked 33 times. This past week was a disaster for Sellers. He was just 16 for 30 for 180 yards and a touchdown. He ran for a touchdown but also was intercepted twice and sacked six times.

Article Continues Below

The fans have been clamoring for this move for a while. In the game with Oklahoma, fans chanted “fire Shula” multiple times. They have now gotten their wish.

Shula's lack of success is not abnormal for his coaching career. He was the head coach for Alabama from 2003-06 before being fired. Shula has since bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills before joining the South Carolina staff.

He will now be looking for his next job. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 3-6 and one of the worst teams in the SEC. They get a week off in Week 11 before having to visit Texas A&M.