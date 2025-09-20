South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has officially been cleared to start this weekend’s SEC matchup at Missouri. On Friday’s SEC availability report, Sellers was removed from the injury list after earlier being listed as questionable, then upgraded to probable. He’ll be on the field from the opening whistle.

On3 reporter Pete Nakos broke the news on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers is off the injury report and a full-go against Missouri. Had been trending in this direction for the last 48 hours.”

Sellers sustained a head injury during the Gamecocks’ home loss to Vanderbilt. He was hit late in the second quarter by Langston Patterson, who was later ejected for targeting. Sellers left the game and did not return. He’s been recovering, practicing mid-week, and trending toward being ready. By Thursday, he was back in full – or near full – practice mode, which helped push his status to probable and eventually cleared.

Through the first three games of the season, Sellers has shown parts of what made him one of the most-watched quarterbacks in the SEC. He’s thrown for 431 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while also scoring a rushing touchdown. Last season, he put up strong numbers, throwing for over 2,500 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and nearly 700 yards with seven more scores on the ground.

His return is huge for South Carolina. Missouri is no easy opponent, especially in an SEC road environment. Having Sellers available means South Carolina can rely on their top playmaker again, both in passing and scrambling. Backup Luke Doty showed flashes in relief against Vanderbilt, going 18-for-27 for 148 yards, but he couldn’t sustain drives or produce enough points to overcome the deficit. Sellers being healthy gives the Gamecocks more upside in their play-calling, flexibility under center, and confidence that the offense can do more than just manage.

With the go-ahead confirmed, South Carolina has its best shot at staying competitive in this game. Sellers’ mobility, decision-making, and ability to stretch defenses make a big difference. If he’s sharp, South Carolina’s offense has a much better chance of hanging with Missouri. If he’s still not 100 percent, though, the margin for error will be much smaller. Either way, his status shifts the outlook for the Gamecocks significantly.