South Carolina football is in a new phase, a post-Spencer Rattler era, and head coach Shane Beamer is pumped to look ahead to the program's future. The Gamecocks are starting redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers who is still developing as a player and Beamer believes he will grow alongside his young supporting cast in South Carolina.

“LaNorris [Sellers] is very poised. He's not your typical redshirt freshman. He's a very mature young man. … [Sellers] was able to sit in that quarterback room all year with Spencer [Rattler] and we traveled (Sellers) to every away game last year. … We're really young around him. We're starting a true freshman at left tackle. Three of our top five receivers weren't even here during spring practice. So there's a lot of new faces around LaNarris and he'll continue to get better. … I am excited about his future here at Carolina as our quarterback.”

Spencer Rattler, now with the New Orleans Saints after being selected 150th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, certainly would have been a great mentor to Sellers. Rattler played in 48 games over his collegiate career between the Sooners and Gamecocks.

Shane Beamer looking to the future of LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

With the LSU Tigers next up on the schedule, Beamer expressed some confidence and optimism during the SEC's weekly teleconference.

“As I told our guys, the bandwagon is getting full,” Beamer said, as noted by FootballScoop. “Most of you all last week were probably wondering how we were going to win three games,” Beamer added. “You guys. Not us in the building.”

Article Continues Below

The Gamecocks are 2-0 to start the season after a Week 1 win against Old Dominion and a 31-6 convincing upset over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will present a much stiffer competition, although they're already dealing with significant injuries. RB John Emery is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL in the second straight season. Kelly must also replace Jacobian Guillory, a senior who tore his Achilles'.

The Tigers need to take the Beamer, Sellers and the Gamecocks seriously, especially with the fanfare brought along with ESPN's College GameDay. Some, like ESPN's Paul Finebaum questioned what the network was even doing in Columbia, SC during The Matt Barrie Show.

“I had callers this week from Columbia say, ‘Hey, when do you think we’re gonna get rid of Shane Beamer?’ They were as down on him as they could be; now they have College GameDay?” Finebaum added. “Which — I don’t know where that bus was going. Listen, GameDay is great, but the idea that GameDay would go to LSU at South Carolina? I mean, that is one of the more bizarre GameDay choices in its history.”

LSU opened as -6.5 favorites yet will have their hands full against South Carolina football's defense. The Tigers open SEC play while the Gamecocks are out to an early 1-0 lead after beating the Kentucky Wildcats last week.