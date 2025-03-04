South Carolina football has a draft ascender on its hands in Nick Emmanwori. The Gamecocks defender delivered a mind-blowing NFL Combine workout. Emmanwori earned a “freak” label, then comparison to a four-time Pro Bowler.

Emmanwori thrived during his NFL job audition in Indianapolis on Friday. But his performance earned high praise from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic Monday. The same Feldman known to unveil a “freaks” list — which highlights the supremely athletic talents in the college landscape.

“By now, everyone knows I’m the biggest Nick Emmanwori fan in the country. The South Carolina safety was my No. 1 combine Freaks guy, and he made me look less stupid,” Feldman began. “At 6-3, 220, he ran a 4.38 40 with a 1.49 10-yard split that was tied for the fastest in Indy.”

The name Derwin James surfaced next too following the “freak” label.

“He is much more than just a freak athlete, his tape is good. NFL coaches are getting increasingly impressed. He can play in the box and has good ball skills. He does miss some tackles, but the Derwin James comparison comes up a lot now,” Feldman said.

That's right, South Carolina's defensive star looks like the league's best safety from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori go first round after NFL Combine?

Emmanwori delivered an uncanny 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. All while carrying his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame. He also leaped to 11'6″ in the broad jump and jumped to 43″ with his vertical.

Does this mean Emmanwori will sneak into the first round? Feldman dropped a mix of intel followed by a stirring prediction.

“Going into Indy, an NFL DBs coach told me he thought Emmanwori would go in the bottom of the first round or top of the second round. After this week, I’ll be stunned if he’s not grabbed in the first round,” Feldman wrote.

One mock draft now has Emmanwori skyrocketing to the first round. And landing inside the top 20. The Miami Dolphins grab him at 13th overall in NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein's Monday mock draft.

“The Dolphins simply don't have many safeties under contract. Emmanwori provides elite traits and outstanding potential if the motor runs hot,” Zierlein wrote.

Even renown NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is high on Emmanwori. Saying “he lived up to the hype in a big way” after his workout.

Emmanwori also hit 24 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press. He's heading to the league fresh off delivering 88 total tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and snatched four interceptions. Emmanwori goes from three-star recruit to potential first rounder.