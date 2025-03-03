Over the weekend, South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori turned Indianapolis upside down with an NFL Combine performance for the ages. It's not hyperbole to say that the All-American had arguably the greatest top-to-bottom pre-draft showcases in the 40-plus year history of the event, regardless of position.

For very good reason, the 6-foot-3, 227 lb. star who told reporters before the Combine “I don't think you've ever seen a safety like me,” is now skyrocketing up draft boards. Once viewed as a late 1st round pick, it's now looking like Emmanwori is going to be picked in the top half of the 1st round. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com mocked Emmanwori to the Miami Dolphins with 13th overall pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. sees the South Carolina safety rising as well following a Combine performance that he called “pure domination.”

“He lived up to the hype in a big way. His 43-inch vertical and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump ranked No. 1 among all players. His 4.38-second time in the 40 ranked second among safeties. It was pure domination, and his outstanding explosion was on full display,” Kiper said of Emmanwori. “Toss in really good production in college, and he might end up being the first safety off the board. I had Georgia's Malaki Starks over him at No. 14 to the Colts in the mock draft. Emmanwori was No. 27 to the Ravens. Those two might flip spots after this week.”

Regardless of what any team needs, the idea of bringing in a ‘freak' with Nick Emmanwori's size, speed and potential skillset would be intriguing. He projects as a devastating safety/linebacker hybrid in the mold of someone like Kam Chancellor or Derwin James. He's a terrific run-stopper, opportunistic in coverage, and has the physical gifts to end up being the most devastating defensive player in a draft that includes guys with All-Pro ceilings such as Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Will Johnson.