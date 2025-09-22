Syracuse’s upset win over Clemson on Saturday was bittersweet, as it also came with devastating news for the Orange.

Starting quarterback Steve Angeli will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during the 34-21 victory, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

The injury, which occurred in the second half, overshadowed what should have been a program-defining road win for head coach Fran Brown.

Angeli had been off to a hot start in 2025, throwing for more than 900 yards across four games. LSU transfer Rickie Collins now steps in as the starter with a daunting stretch of ACC matchups ahead.

The off-field news didn’t stop there. On Sunday, the ACC issued a $25,000 fine and public reprimand to Syracuse after determining the team had feigned injuries late in the contest to slow Clemson’s up-tempo offense.

With 9:25 left in the fourth quarter, two players went down in succession, prompting officials to stop play. The ACC declared the tactic a violation of NCAA rules, calling it “unethical and contrary to the spirit of the game.”

The backlash grew when Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik addressed the matter after the game.

Speaking without being asked about it, Klubnik noted, “It felt like every time we made a big play, somebody went down. It’s up to them if they want to be honest about that.” His comments highlighted the frustration Clemson had as their offense lost rhythm in key moments.

For Syracuse, the controversy clouds what should have been a season-boosting triumph.

Rickie Collins relieved Angeli and threw a touchdown to seal the win, but the Orange must now navigate the rest of the season without their starter while also facing increased scrutiny over their tactics.

Clemson, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3 with the loss, leaving Dabo Swinney openly emotional in the postgame press conference.

Swinney admitted there was “a lot of pain” in the locker room, lamenting his team’s inability to finish drives despite strong individual performances from Cade Klubnik, Adam Randall, and a deep receiving corps.

The Tigers now head into their bye week searching for answers before facing North Carolina on Oct. 4.

For Fran Brown’s program, the combination of Angeli’s injury and the ACC’s punishment creates as much uncertainty as optimism. The Orange are 3-1, but their resilience will be tested immediately.