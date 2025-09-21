One of the biggest surprises in Week 4 of the college football season as Fran Brown and Syracuse football, who overcame a weather delay and an injury to quarterback Steve Angeli to upset Clemson 34-21 on the road and get to 3-1 on the season.

Unfortunately, the joy of victory had quite the damper put on it on Sunday morning. After undergoing further testing, Angeli will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli will be out for the remainder of the year,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “An MRI has revealed he tore his Achilles in Syracuse’s win at Clemson. He expects to have two more years of eligibility, as he expects to qualify for a medical redshirt this season.”

Angeli was off to a great start this season, and now it seems likely that he will be back with the Orange next season for another run at things. LSU transfer Rickie Collins took over for him in the second half on Saturday and is in line to start for Brown and company moving forward.

Collins wasn't asked to do much after coming in for Angeli, but he still completed 3-of-8 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown to salt the game away. Orange fans are hoping that he can replicate the production of Angeli moving forward so that Syracuse doesn't waste what was a very promising season.

During the first half against Clemson, Angeli appeared to suffer a knee injury after getting rolled up on a tackle, but he only missed a couple of snaps. He cane out of halftime with a brace on that knee before suffering the Achilles injury that has ended his 2025 season.

Collins won't have any time to ease into things, as the Orange will now prepare for a pair of tricky games against Duke and SMU. They also have Georgia Tech, Miami and Notre Dame still on the schedule, so there are a number of tough tests coming for Fran Brown's group.