Syracuse's football team's upset of Clemson, a 34-21 road win, was dampened by devastating news: starting quarterback Steve Angeli tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X that an MRI confirmed the injury, noting Angeli is expected to qualify for a medical redshirt and retain two more years of eligibility.

Following successful surgery, Angeli shared a powerful statement on Instagram, later posted again by Thamel on X. He thanked fans, teammates, and family for their support and said he’s “fired up for the challenge” to fight through adversity and return as both a better player and man.

Angeli quoted Kobe Bryant, reminding himself and others that “there are far greater issues in the world than a torn Achilles” and that self-pity has no place in recovery.

Instead, the focus must be on finding the silver lining and getting back to work with conviction. He closed with words of gratitude, a reference to Proverbs 3:5-6, and the hashtag #delayednotdenied.

Here’s Syracuse QB Steve Angeli on Instagram after successful surgery on his torn Achilles. Powerful message of gratitude amid adversity. https://t.co/K5wg2L6CKI pic.twitter.com/ZkA81c0cFj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2025

With Angeli sidelined, LSU transfer Rickie Collins stepped in against Clemson, completing 3-of-8 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown to ice the game.

Collins now takes the reins as Syracuse prepares for a tough stretch against Duke and SMU, followed by Georgia Tech, Miami, and Notre Dame. As Angeli emphasized, everything the Orange want this season is still in front of them—now it’s about resilience.

The upset came with controversy, too. The ACC fined Syracuse $25,000 and issued a public reprimand after officials determined the team faked injuries late in the game to disrupt Clemson’s tempo.

The league called the tactic “unethical and contrary to the spirit of the game.” Clemson QB Cade Klubnik voiced his frustration, saying, “It felt like every time we made a big play, somebody went down.”

Head coach Fran Brown faces a dual challenge: managing the loss of his starting QB while keeping his program focused amid outside scrutiny.

At 3-1, the Syracuse football team has momentum, but the next month will show if they can stay on course without Angeli. His message set the tone—gratitude, toughness, and no excuses.