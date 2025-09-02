The stage was perfectly set for Bill Belichick's debut in Chapel Hill, with excitement from fans, alumni like Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor in attendance, and national attention focused on the legendary coach. But after UNC's opening touchdown, TCU flipped the switch. By halftime, the Horned Frogs had seized complete control and never looked back, rolling to a 48-14 rout that set a record for the most points ever allowed by a Belichick-coached team. With the defeat, Horned Frogs mercilessly trolled Bill Belichick, UNC on social media.

Clearly feeling disrespected by the pregame attention on Belichick, TCU wasted no time piling on after the game. Their official accounts mocked UNC, turning the win into a social media victory lap that had fans buzzing long after the final whistle. TCU football official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a short speech by Sonny Dykes, along with the quote:

“They’re talking about us. They don’t know anything about us.” pic.twitter.com/yL0I6aGmCU — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

Head coach Sonny Dykes reinforced that sense of motivation after the game:

“I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in. There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play,” Dykes said.

On the field, the TCU football team dominated in every metric. They outgained UNC 542 to 222 in total yards, won the turnover battle 3-1, and reeled off 41 unanswered points before the Tar Heels finally scored again late in the third quarter. Belichick even turned to a quarterback change, but the game was already far gone, and Kenan Stadium and emptying fast.

It was a statement performance in every sense, capped by standout showings from the quarterback Josh Hoover, running back Kevorian Barnes, and wideout Jordan Dwyer. TCU not only spoiled Belichick's debut but also reminded the college football world that they remain a force to be reckoned with.