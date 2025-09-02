The stage was perfectly set for Bill Belichick's debut in Chapel Hill, with excitement from fans, alumni like Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor in attendance, and national attention focused on the legendary coach. But after UNC's opening touchdown, TCU flipped the switch. By halftime, the Horned Frogs had seized complete control and never looked back, rolling to a 48-14 rout that set a record for the most points ever allowed by a Belichick-coached team. With the defeat, Horned Frogs mercilessly trolled Bill Belichick, UNC on social media.

Clearly feeling disrespected by the pregame attention on Belichick, TCU wasted no time piling on after the game. Their official accounts mocked UNC, turning the win into a social media victory lap that had fans buzzing long after the final whistle. TCU football official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a short speech by Sonny Dykes, along with the quote:

“They’re talking about us. They don’t know anything about us.”

Head coach Sonny Dykes reinforced that sense of motivation after the game:

“I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in. There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play,” Dykes said.

On the field, the TCU football team dominated in every metric. They outgained UNC 542 to 222 in total yards, won the turnover battle 3-1, and reeled off 41 unanswered points before the Tar Heels finally scored again late in the third quarter. Belichick even turned to a quarterback change, but the game was already far gone, and Kenan Stadium and emptying fast.

It was a statement performance in every sense, capped by standout showings from the quarterback Josh Hoover, running back Kevorian Barnes, and wideout Jordan Dwyer. TCU not only spoiled Belichick's debut but also reminded the college football world that they remain a force to be reckoned with.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium
Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian drops Arch Manning halftime revelationZachary Weinberger ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Joel Klatt reveals why Alabama football fans should feel ‘panicked’Jaren Kawada ·
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium.
North Carolina’s Bill Belichick gives cryptic take on QB1 after injury vs. TCUBenjamin Adducchio ·
Kirk Herbstreit with his dog before the game at Kenan Stadium.
Kirk Herbstreit’s dog steals show during TCU’s demolition of North Carolina footballPreston Byers ·
Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they were honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Michael Jordan’s jet discovered leaving early during TCU embarrassmentBenjamin Adducchio ·
Kirk Herbstreit praises Florida State and questions Alabama football, sparking debate as the Crimson Tide face rising pressure.
Alabama football catches a Kirk Herbstreit stray amid Florida State praiseYasmin Edañol ·