Bill Belichick probably had a hard time sleeping on Monday after his debut for North Carolina ended in sheer humiliation after TCU claimed a 34-point victory, 48-14, at Kenan Stadium.

The venue was nearly empty in the third quarter, as fans of North Carolina exited amid the forgettable blowout versus TCU. It was the Tar Heels' biggest loss since 2022.

The Horned Frogs spoiled what was supposed to be Belichick's welcoming party. They took control of the game in the second quarter before going on an offensive spree in the third period to make it a lopsided affair.

Quarterback Josh Hoover starred for TCU after going 27-of-36 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. ESPN insider Pete Thamel posited that the 21-year-old Hoover could be on the radar of NFL teams.

“UNC has a talent deficit. There are more than 20 NFL scouts from 14 teams here, but not many Heels for them to watch. One told me pregame that this game loomed as a huge opportunity for TCU’s Josh Hoover against the Belichick family's defense. Hoover has been impressive so far,” wrote Thamel on X.

Hoover led the Horned Frogs to a 9-4 record, including 6-3 in the Big 12, last season. He threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns.

During the game, Thamel also reported that not many players from the Tar Heels have caught the attention of NFL squads.

“I'm even told that there are really only two UNC players who are likely to get drafted this year. Thaddeus Dixon, a corner who came from Washington, he's one of them, and the other is an incumbent corner named Marcus Allen,” said Thamel.

“Dixon may be considered a fringe top-100 prospect, but if Bill Belichick wants to build UNC into the '33rd (NFL) team' as he stated, they've a long way to go from a pure talent perspective.”

He was referring to Belichick's bold vision to mold North Carolina as an NFL team. He should know. He won six Super Bowl titles.

But in the meantime, TCU made him wait for his first win in college football. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said they felt disrespected with all the attention being given to Belichick.