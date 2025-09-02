The much-anticipated era of Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill started on an embarrassing note after North Carolina was blown out by TCU, 48-14, at home on Monday. It was the Tar Heels' biggest loss since 2022.

North Carolina had a good start after scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter. The Horned Frogs, however, turned on the jets and erected a 13-point lead at halftime, 20-7. They didn't look back and stormed to the 34-point victory.

TCU unleashed an offensive juggernaut in the third quarter to take the life out of Kenan Stadium. The majority of the fans couldn't take it anymore and left the game, making everything more humiliating for Belichick and his players.

Several images of fans exiting the venue were posted on X, including a video from NFL reporter Dennis Cox.

Fans filing out midway through the third quarter.

“UNC fans are leaving the stadium in droves,” said The Sporting News.

UNC fans are leaving the stadium in droves

The stadium got even emptier in the fourth quarter, as the Tar Heels desperately tried to make the score more respectable. They failed to do so.

“Ten minutes left in Bill Belichick's CFB coaching debut, and the only people left in the stadium is the band that can't leave,” wrote NFL podcaster Sam Monson.

10 mins left in Bill Belichick's CFB coaching debut and the only people left in the stadium is the band that can't leave

The spotlight was focused on Belichick as he made his debut for North Carolina after signing a lucrative deal last year. Many tagged him as the savior of the Tar Heels, who went 6-7 last season, including 3-5 in the ACC.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes admitted that the attention given to the 73-year-old Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles in the NFL, fueled them to beat North Carolina.

“We wanted this game to be about us, and it was,” said Dykes in a report by the Associated Press.

“I think we all felt a little disrespected. There was a lot of conversation about this game, and none of it was about us.”

The Horned Frogs were led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kevorian Barnes and wide receiver Jordan Dwyer combined for 20 receptions, 249 yards, and two touchdowns.

Belichick will look to get his first win when North Carolina takes on Charlotte on Saturday.