Tennessee football worked overtime to try and flip a quarterback after losing Nico Iamaleava. The Volunteers failed to flip at least three quarterbacks following Iamaleava's transfer, per ESPN. Tennessee football did get the commitment of former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, though.

The Volunteers failed to flip TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, and Illinois play caller Luke Altmyer, per the outlet.

“We got a damned wall built around him,” a Kansas State source said to ESPN, referring to Johnson. “They better bring the Tennessee National Guard.”

It turns out the national guard wasn't needed, as Aguilar pledged to the SEC program. Aguilar never suited up for UCLA as he had just recently joined that program.

Tennessee and UCLA essentially traded quarterbacks, as their respective play callers ended up transferring to the other program. Tennessee and Iamaleava had a bitter divorce, after the quarterback asked for more NIL money from the Volunteers. NIL stands for name, image and likeness.

Ultimately, the Volunteers said no to Iamaleava's request of at least $4 million in NIL salary. That caused the quarterback to leave the school.

Tennessee football hopes to return to the College Football Playoff

Tennessee football has big shoes to fill without Iamaleava. Iamaleava led the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff in 2024, where they lost to Ohio State.

The Volunteers quarterback transferred out after throwing for 2,616 yards in 2024. He also posted 19 touchdown passes. Against Ohio State in the CFP, the quarterback managed just 104 yards passing.

“My journey at UT has come to an end. This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon,” Iamaleava said about leaving, per On3. “But I trust God’s timing, and I believe He’s leading me where I need to be. Even though, this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!”

Now, Aguilar comes in. He spent these past two seasons with Appalachian State. Aguilar threw for 3,003 yards in 2024 for the Mountaineers.

Aguilar's NIL deal with Tennessee is significantly less than what the school was going to pay Iamaleava in 2025, per Yahoo Sports. It is reportedly set to be as much as seven figures less.

Tennessee starts their season against Syracuse on August 30. Volunteers fans will likely be watching closely as Aguilar and Iamaleava begin their seasons at their respective new schools.