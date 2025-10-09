The Tennessee Volunteers are finally catching a sense of relief, and they need that. The Volunteers are coming off their bye week with some seriously good news on the injury updates. After dealing with some defense issues through the first five games, head coach Josh Heupel can finally breathe a little easier.

The main reason behind this? Defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is back. The junior defensive tackle is officially off the SEC injury report and ready to go for his 2025 season debut against Arkansas this Saturday for a Tennessee defensive front that's been missing one of its best players all season.

Hobbs has been out since August after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during fall camp. The former five-star recruit was performing perfectly in preseason practices and was expected to contribute to the defensive line rotation this year.

Daevin Hobbs ready to impact Tennessee's line

“Daevin had a great offseason and was playing extremely well during the course of training camp,” Heupel said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference. The coach was frustrated about losing him right when things were clicking.

But Heupel also had nothing but praise for how Hobbs handled the setback. “Unfortunate, but those things happen in this game. (He's) done a great job in the rehab process,” he added. “The staff has been really impressed with Hobbs' commitment to getting back on the field.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 tall and weighing around 300 pounds, Hobbs is a real force in the middle of the line. Last year, he played all 13 games and recorded a total of 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Getting him back now is perfect timing.

Tennessee's schedule is tough, with Alabama and Florida still on it. Having Hobbs back gives them some much-needed depth and talent up front.