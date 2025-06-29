Tennessee football added some unreal speed on the college football recruiting trail Saturday. The Volunteers are swooping up a prospect who ran a reported 10.1 time in the 100- meter dash.

Four-star athlete Legend Bey is off to Knoxville. He told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that Tennessee's Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M plus Duke were the final schools on his list. But the Forney, Texas native and North Forney High star added what won him over about the Vols.

“With my 10.1 speed and the spread offense, I trust Coach Heupel will use me right,” Bey said in announcing his verbal commitment.

Bey isn't just a track and field star at his high school. He stars as a dual-threat quarterback. So perhaps Heupel has special RPO (run pass option) packages in the works to take advantage of Bey's uncanny speed.

Tennessee blazing past SEC rivals on recruiting trail

Heupel and the Vols are creating new momentum following a high-profile offseason move. Former quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the university during the spring. The college football transfer portal move sparked new discussion about the power of NIL.

Tennessee is now putting together a stout 2026 class against its SEC brethren. That includes pulling off a pair of trench moves before the Bey commitment.

Four-star edge rusher Kedric Golston II and three-star offensive tackle Edward Baker chose the Volunteers. The former said no to Georgia. The latter talent spurned two SEC rivals in Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Bey adds new intrigue as an option who can do damage by land and air. He threw only 13 touchdown passes during his junior year, but scored 28 through running plays.

The Aggies hosted Bey on a June 20 visit. But now he adds to a growing '26 class in Knoxville.

The Vols have 13 total verbal commits so far. They rank No. 22 among national recruiting classes.