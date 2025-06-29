Tennessee football added some unreal speed on the college football recruiting trail Saturday. The Volunteers are swooping up a prospect who ran a reported 10.1 time in the 100- meter dash.

Four-star athlete Legend Bey is off to Knoxville. He told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that Tennessee's Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M plus Duke were the final schools on his list. But the Forney, Texas native and North Forney High star added what won him over about the Vols.

“With my 10.1 speed and the spread offense, I trust Coach Heupel will use me right,” Bey said in announcing his verbal commitment.

Bey isn't just a track and field star at his high school. He stars as a dual-threat quarterback. So perhaps Heupel has special RPO (run pass option) packages in the works to take advantage of Bey's uncanny speed.

Tennessee blazing past SEC rivals on recruiting trail 

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) takes a handoff from quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025.
Clemson boosts defense with huge 4-star recruiting win over rival MiamiLorenzo J Reyna ·
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half against Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) at Caesars Superdome.
Georgia hits new 2026 recruiting claim after landing No. 1 DLLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables walks off the field after the Armed Forces Bowl football game between he University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20.
Oklahoma beats out Deion Sanders, Colorado for 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma football’s John Mateer takes extreme measure to prepare for first season with SoonersPreston Byers ·
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange & White spring game in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee football laps SEC rivals on recruiting scene with pair of key commitmentsBenjamin Adducchio ·
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs to the outdoor fields with teammates and coaches during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025.
Clemson football’s Cade Klubnik reflects on return to Manning Passing AcademyJaren Kawada ·

Heupel and the Vols are creating new momentum following a high-profile offseason move. Former quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the university during the spring. The college football transfer portal move sparked new discussion about the power of NIL.

Tennessee is now putting together a stout 2026 class against its SEC brethren. That includes pulling off a pair of trench moves before the Bey commitment.

Four-star edge rusher Kedric Golston II and three-star offensive tackle Edward Baker chose the Volunteers. The former said no to Georgia. The latter talent spurned two SEC rivals in Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Bey adds new intrigue as an option who can do damage by land and air. He threw only 13 touchdown passes during his junior year, but scored 28 through running plays.

The Aggies hosted Bey on a June 20 visit. But now he adds to a growing '26 class in Knoxville.

The Vols have 13 total verbal commits so far. They rank No. 22 among national recruiting classes.