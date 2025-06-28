The Tennessee football program is getting a great start to the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Volunteers picked up a pair of solid players who were getting pursued by other SEC programs. Offensive lineman Edward Baker and edge Kedric Golston II pledged to Tennessee, per On3.

Golston is a four-star prospect who had offers from several programs, including Georgia. He chose Tennessee over the Bulldogs, Virginia Tech and Rutgers.

Baker is listed as an interior offensive lineman, who can be used at either guard spot. He is a three-star prospect. Baker chose Tennessee over Ole Miss and Arkansas.

“I was close to committing to Tennessee in December,” Baker said to On3. “Tennessee has been with me before anyone else. They started recruiting me last summer, then they offered me when I visited for the Alabama game and they have been on top of my list ever since. I have known for a while that I was going to Tennessee.”

The Volunteers now have the 16th best class in the country, per On3 recruiting rankings for 2026. There are 11 commits in the group, including four-star quarterback prospect Faizon Brandon.

Tennessee hopes to return to the College Football Playoff in 2025

The Volunteers made the College Football Playoff last year. Tennessee lost to eventual champion Ohio State, in a 42-17 blowout loss.

Tennessee is led by Josh Heupel, who has been at the school since 2021. He has had two seasons in the last four years with at least 10 wins.

This offseason, Tennessee lost their expected starting quarterback in Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava was apparently unhappy with his NIL deal at the school, and is now at UCLA. As a result, the Volunteers picked up a new transfer in Joey Aguilar. Aguilar was going to play for UCLA, but ended up at Tennessee due to the Iamaleava situation.

Aguilar threw for more than 3,000 passing yards last season at Appalachian State. He also posted 23 touchdowns, to 14 interceptions for the Mountaineers.

Tennessee football starts their 2025 season against Syracuse on August 30. The team also has non conference games with UAB, East Tennessee State and New Mexico State.