In an era where retaining key contributors can be just as arduous as landing new stars in the modern-day college football era, and the Tennessee Volunteers secured an important win by keeping one of its most promising defensive pieces in Knoxville.

Linebacker Edwin Spillman has officially agreed to return for the 2026 season, providing stability as the Volunteers transition into a new defensive system. The news was first reported Tuesday evening by On3 insider Pete Nakos, confirming that Tennessee and Spillman reached an agreement to continue their partnership.

“Tennessee LB Edwin Spillman has re-signed a deal to return to Knoxville in 2026, sources tell On3.” Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Spillman’s return was a priority for the Vols following the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, whose arrival signaled schematic changes and roster uncertainty on that side of the ball. Amid that turnover, Spillman stood out as one of the players Tennessee was determined to retain after a breakout 2025 campaign.

A Nashville native, Spillman emerged as one of the few consistent bright spots on a defense that struggled at times. The freshman led the team with 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in the 2025-26 College football regular season.

His performance earned him 2025 The Athletic Freshman All-America Second-Team honors and a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, as voted on by league coaches.

Spillman’s ascent came after a challenging start to his college career. As a true freshman, he appeared in just four games while battling injury in the 2024 season, though he did see action in Tennessee’s College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 season.

Entering 2025, his role expanded quite crucially for the Vols, and his production surged, highlighted by a solid show at the Kentucky Wildcats and a standout showing against the Oklahoma Sooners that included an interception.

Spillman was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school and one of the top players in the state of Tennessee in the 2024 class. He chose the Vols over more than 30 Division I offers and now appears poised to become a foundational piece of the defense.

Spillman is projected to start alongside Amare Campbell, a Penn State transfer familiar with Knowles’ system. With veteran departures opening the door, Spillman’s decision to stay could prove pivotal as Tennessee looks to stabilize its defense and build momentum under new leadership in 2026.