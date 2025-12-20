Despite the No. 7 seed Texas A&M football's ugly 10-3 loss to the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field in College Station, Aggies head coach Mike Elko remains very confident in the abilities of quarterback Marcel Reed.

“He’s still a young QB. I still think there’s a lot of room for development and growth for him,” Elko told reporters in the postgame press conference following the defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes (h/t Michael Bratton of That SEC podcast).

“I think you saw major strides this year, but I still think there’s a ceiling there that he’s not close to hitting.

“I think you’ll get a much better version of him next year.”

Article Continues Below

The Aggies struck out early from the College Football Playoff, in large part because they couldn't get their offense going.

Reed was bottled up by Miami's defense, as he finished with 237 passing yards with zero touchdowns on 25-of-39 pass completions. He did not have it against the Hurricanes, who forced him to commit all three of Texas A&M football's turnovers.

Reed lost a fumble amid a scoreless tie in the first quarter and was intercepted twice in the second half, once in the third quarter and another in the fourth. His second interception virtually squashed any remaining hope of the Aggies winning the game, as it happened with just 24 seconds left in regulation and with the Hurricanes ahead by seven points.

Texas A&M football closes its 2025 chapter with an 11-2 overall record and 7-1 in conference play.