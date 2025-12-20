Texas A&M football suffered a 10-3 loss against Miami in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. It goes without saying, but the Aggies' offense failed to make much of anything happen en route to their three total points. Texas A&M's failure to live up to expectations on offense drew an honest assessment from head coach Mike Elko after the game.

“We lost the game on the line of scrimmage,” Elko said, via SEC Mike. “I think it got worse in the second half. I think we just couldn't keep them off of us, we couldn't get the run game established. We became one-dimensional. Once we became one-dimensional, they were able to tee off. I think they finished with seven sacks.

“We didn't win the line of scrimmage, and you can't play playoff football and not win the line of scrimmage.”

Elko said their offensive struggles may have carried over to the defensive side of the ball as well.

“Then obviously they're able to get the run game going… Wound up losing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Elko continued. “And you're just not going to win if that's the case.”

For the Texas A&M football program, Saturday's result was far from ideal. Yet, the Aggies managed to remain competitive despite only scoring three points. Their defense kept them in the game, but Miami ultimately did just enough to earn the big win.

It was a disappointing way to enter the College Football Playoff for Elko and Texas A&M. They will attempt to use the defeat as a learning experience for the future.