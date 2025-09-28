Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is firmly in the national spotlight after being named the frontrunner in Robert Griffin III’s latest Heisman Trophy rankings. Reed’s heroics in South Bend, throwing a game-winning touchdown on fourth down to sink Notre Dame, cemented his status as one of college football’s most electrifying players.

The Aggies’ victory not only vaulted them up the AP Poll but also gave Reed the inside track in the Heisman race, with Griffin placing him above Miami’s Carson Beck and Florida State’s Thomas Castellanos.

For a program that has often flirted with national relevance without breaking through, the Aggies’ 4-0 start feels different.

But even with that hot start, Reed knows the Aggies are far from a finished product. After Saturday’s win over Auburn, the quarterback faced questions about Texas A&M’s 13 penalties, a total that nearly derailed the team’s effort.

According to TexAgs, Reed admitted the lack of discipline is holding the team back. “We have to stop killing ourselves a little bit. Executing the call. We are not trying to focus on getting all the yards back in one play. We have to limit those penalties,” Reed said.

Reed also acknowledged what it means to guide the Aggies into this unbeaten stretch. “It means a lot. We are doing what we can to get those wins every day. We are trying to play our best ball. It wasn’t that today, but we got the job done,” he added.

The sophomore praised his offensive line, a unit tasked with battling Auburn’s physical front.

“Really impressed. We knew the line of scrimmage was where we would have to win. We expected their OL and DL to be at their best. They executed it,” Reed said, pointing to how critical their performance was in grinding out the victory.

Texas A&M entered the Auburn matchup already shorthanded on defense. Just before kickoff, linebacker Scooby Williams was ruled out with an ankle injury, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

The loss of Williams, who had been one of the team’s most productive defenders through three games, forced the Aggies to lean on Daymion Sanford. Even so, the defense held up enough to keep the Tigers in check.

For head coach Mike Elko, Reed’s leadership and accountability reflect why the Aggies believe this season could be different. The penalties are a red flag, but Reed’s growth, coupled with Texas A&M’s resilience in hostile environments, continues to fuel optimism in College Station.