The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies have a huge matchup on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers. It's an opportunity for the Aggies to advance to an undefeated 4-0 record. Unfortunately, the defense lost a crucial linebacker just moments before kickoff due to injury.

Reports indicate that Scooby Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been ruled out for Texas A&M, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Williams was considered questionable throughout the week leading up to the game against Auburn before being declared out.

“Scooby Williams is officially out for Texas A&M.”

Daymion Sanford is expected to get the start at linebacker for the Aggies with Williams out with the ankle injury. Scooby Williams initially suffered the injury in Texas A&M's 41-40 Week 3 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite having a bye in Week 4, the redshirt senior still needs time to recover.

This is a tough loss for the Aggies, as Williams is one of the most consistent players on the defense. Through three games so far this season, Scooby Williams has recorded 12 combined tackles (five solo), three tackles for a loss, one sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. His production has been elite in Texas A&M's first three games, and his presence will surely be missed.

The Aggies kick off against the Tigers at 3:30 p.m. EST. It will be the third home game at Kyle Field this year for Texas A&M, giving them a little advantage over Auburn in what should be a solid SEC contest.